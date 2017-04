A Rockford group that makes a big difference in kids' lives wants you to raise a glass for a good cause.

It's for Club Blue's 2nd Annual Guest Bartending Night. Club Blue raises funds to help organizations that support children like Rock House Kids and K-Fact.

All bar tips will get donated to Club Blue. The event is Thursday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Big Al's Bar in Rockford.