Snow Sculpting competition returns to Rockford after delay

Sinnissippi Park is starting to look a lot like a winter art museum.

The annual Illinois Snow Sculpting competition kicked off Wednesday.



The Rockford Park District hosts the event, which brings teams from around the state.



The teams are made up of three people, but some sculptors say there's a fourth.



"We have to remember that mother nature is our fourth team member," said George Harnish, a sculptor. "If you don't listen to mother nature you're sure to be disappointed in your results,"

And mother nature did make that clear last weekend when the event was supposed to be held. But because of the warmer temperatures it was pushed to this weekend.



The event is free and open to the public.


