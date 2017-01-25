815 Choose Civility project launches Tuesday with public event

Tired of all the trash talking you hear or read on social media? Choose civility. It's a new movement in Rockford you can be part of.

Wednesday afternoon 13 WREX had three members of the 815 Choose Civility project in our studios.



Five months ago they decided to change the course of the community conversation.



They're challenging Rockford residents to take a pledge to be honest, respectful and kind to one another.

"It's a lot about holding one another accountable to standards of behavior that we frankly expect from our kids that we ought to expect in public as well," said Mar Baldwin, the Executive Director of the Rockford Register Star and an committee member for the project.

Your first chance to get involved is this Tuesday.



The kickoff event will explain the Civility Project and how you can play a role in having a positive impact on the community.



We here at 13 WREX will also be there broadcasting live from Heartland Community Church on Tuesday night from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.