Rockford Police debut new District 2 police station

Rockford Police held an open house Wednesday for their new District 2 police station.

The station is located at the old Turner School Building, which is in an area where residents have been concerned about crime lately.



That's something Police Chief Dan O'Shea said this new location will help with.

"When the officers are closer and police cars are coming and going 24/7 in your neighborhood up and down your side streets, it does project a safe feeling," said O'Shea. "But it also will help us solve a lot more crimes knowing the neighbors getting information from them. It'll help us solve and lower some of the violent crime rate down here."

O'Shea said the departments main focus now is to get to know the neighborhood better.

