Rockford youth shelters merge resources

Youth Services Network has always had a close relationship with Rockford's MELD shelter.

"The two agencies really share a common mission and have really partnered since the beginning of time," said Vikki Noe-Eltvedt, former executive director of MELD

But as of this year, MELD will officially come under the umbrella of YSN to form one agency.

"It just makes sense that we're one and we're excited about it," said executive director of YSN, Mary Ellen Commare.

MELD provides emergency shelter and transitional housing to Rockford's pregnant and parenting teens.

"We'll still be providing the same services we were providing before, hopefully expanding services throughout the community," said Noe-Eltvedt.

YSN has a broader reach, coordinating services for teens across Winnebago and Boone counties.

Together, the two will provide something the counties haven't had before, two separate shelters for boys and girls.

"Even though we were very careful and we had boys and girls on separate floors, this will just allow for the total separation and so it will make management of the building just a little bit easier," said Commare.

Leaders say state funding issues were a key factor in finally deciding to join forces.

"There were certainly some financial considerations and wanting to keep the programs open and providing the valuable services that we provide in the community," said Noe-Eltvedt.

Last year, YSN helped more than 7,000 homeless teens. With it's new partner, it says the sky's the limit.

"We're really trying to take the talents of both agencies and really strengthen and support more people and more families within the community," added Noe-Eltvedt, who will now act as homeless services coordinator for YSN.

The merge officially went through last week. To find out more about the services offered by YSN, click here.