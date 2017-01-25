Missing Ogle County man found dead - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Missing Ogle County man found dead

By Cody Carter, Internet Director
Gordon Landry Gordon Landry
OREGON (WREX) -

An Oregon man who had been missing since Monday was found dead Wednesday, according to police. 

The Oregon Police Department says that 88-year-old Gordon Landry was found dead by police in East Moline Illinois Wednesday afternoon. 

Police say that they do not have any indication of foul play at this time. 

Landry was last seen early Monday afternoon in Ogle County. 

