Missing Ogle County man found dead

An Oregon man who had been missing since Monday was found dead Wednesday, according to police.
The Oregon Police Department says that 88-year-old Gordon Landry was found dead by police in East Moline Illinois Wednesday afternoon.
Police say that they do not have any indication of foul play at this time.
Landry was last seen early Monday afternoon in Ogle County.
Can't Find Something?
WREX
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.