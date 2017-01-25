Athlete of the Week - Jacob Nimtz

Harlem senior bowler Jacob Nimtz is our OSF St. Anthony's Athlete of the Week. Nimtz and his Harlem teammates will compete for a state championship this weekend in O'Fallon. Nimtz won the individual state championship as a sophomore, and looks to finish his career on a high note.

"We're going to win state, then I'll be satisfied," Nimtz said.

Nimtz set a state tournament record two years ago by knocking down 3,011 pins on his way to the title. All the talent in the Rockford area helps motivate Nimtz to succeed.

"Four teams in our conference are going," Nimtz said. "Rockford Christian is going for the first time. It shows how good we are as Northern Illinois together."

The state tournament starts Friday and wraps up Saturday.