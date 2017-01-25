Slushy roads tonight from light snow showers

Snow showers return this evening, so be ready for less-than-ideal road conditions. It may take a little while to see snow pile up on the road, but slushy conditions are on the way.

The evening started out as rain, but snow is sliding in from the west. Most of the snow will fall to the north of US 20, with more rain early in tonight's storm to the south of US 20. Showers should stay light, but there may be an occasional heavier burst. Most of the snow should be out by midnight tonight, with drier conditions after midnight.

For snow accumulations, amounts vary depending on where you live. Basically, south of US 20 (Ogle and Lee counties, plus DeKalb county near NIU) a rain/snow mix will amount to 1/2". Higher amounts between 1" and 2" will occur in Stephenson, Winnebago (including Rockford), and Boone counties (plus northern DeKalb). The slushy accumulations should be sticking around for the morning commute tomorrow, so head out earlier than usual and take it slower on the roads.

After tonight, occasional flurries will pop up Thursday through Sunday, but won't amount to much. Temperatures remain near or at 30 degrees over the rest of the week.

Keep an eye on conditions tonight with our Interactive Radar, and monitor any delays tomorrow morning on our closings page.