Person hit by school bus Wed. afternoon

Authorities say a school bus was involved in an accident with a pedestrian Wednesday afternoon.
The accident happened near Broadway and Kishwaukee Street around 4:30 p.m.
Rockford Fire says the man was conscious and alert when they were taken to the hospital for treatment. He was in a motorized wheelchair when the accident occurred.
Five students from Flinn Middle School were on the bus at the time. No one on the bus was injured.
