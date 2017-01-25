Person hit by school bus Wed. afternoon - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Person hit by school bus Wed. afternoon

Posted:
By Cody Carter, Internet Director
Connect
ROCKFORD (WREX) -

Authorities say a school bus was involved in an accident with a pedestrian Wednesday afternoon. 

The accident happened near Broadway and Kishwaukee Street around 4:30 p.m.

Rockford Fire says the man was conscious and alert when they were taken to the hospital for treatment. He was in a motorized wheelchair when the accident occurred. 

Five students from Flinn Middle School were on the bus at the time. No one on the bus was injured.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WREX
10322 Auburn Road, Rockford, IL 61103
Switchboard: 815-335-2213
News tips: news@wrex.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.