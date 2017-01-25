Gov. Rauner again gives yearly address to state that doesn't have a budget

There was a feeling of deja vu as Governor Bruce Rauner gave his State of the State address to lawmakers Wednesday.

Not much has changed since last year's address - Illinois still doesn't have a budget and lawmakers still can not seem to find agreement.

The address started cordial, but it was short lived. As the governor made his address, Republicans clapped and Democrats stayed silent.

Rauner spent the first half of his address noting the state's accomplishments. He cited criminal justice reforms, greater government transparency and the cutting down of bureaucratic red tape.

He also repeated calls for term limits and redistricting changes. But those issues were quickly overshadowed as the governor brought up the problem that has suffocated the state the past two years.

"We have more than $11 billion in unpaid bills, a $130 billion unpaid pension liability, the worst credit rating in the nation," Rauner said Wednesday.

Similar to his speech last year, Rauner called for lawmakers to compromise and pass a budget.

"We should focus on working together and find common ground."

But as we've seen, that can be easier said than done.

"It was very disappointing that this is where he says we should be going yet we haven't signed any budgets that would have addressed those issues," District 67 Representative Litesa Wallace said after the address.

District 68 Representative John Cabello said, "We're all talking about compromise but it doesn't seem like anyone is compromising: It's like groundhog's day around here."

Rauner did take a moment to praise the Senate for working on trying to find an agreement.

Senate Democratic President John Cullerton and Republican Minority Leader Christine Radogno have been working on a budget plan this month. But that package of bills is still a work in progress and its future remains unclear.

What is clear is this body of lawmakers remains very divided as the budget standoff moves into its second year.