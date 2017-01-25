Man found guilty of armed robbery in Boone County; remains on the loose

A Boone County jury found a suspect guilty of armed robbery Wednesday even though he did not show up to his own trial.

The Boone County State's Attorney's Office says Gilberto Diaz was found guilty of armed robbery Wednesday. Diaz failed to appear at the trial and he was found guilty in his absence.

Authorities say Diaz is on the loose and is still wanted.

Diaz faces between 21 to 45 years in prison. He is scheduled to be sentenced February 14.

Police say Diaz and his accomplice Candelario Vite Cruz robbed a money transfer business at gunpoint in Belvidere on September 18, 2015. Diaz and Vite Cruz were arrested a short time after the robbery.

Vite Cruz pleaded guilty to armed robbery last June and was sentenced to 21 years in prison.