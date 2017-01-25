Engelkes wins MAC wrestling honor for NIU

Following his 2-0 weekend against Mid-American Conference foe, Eastern Michigan, and the Big Ten’s No. 14 Illinois, Trace Engelkes (Winnebago, Ill./Winnebago) was named the MAC Wrestler of the Week. The honor is the first of his career and NIU’s first of the season.

In the MAC dual win over Eastern Michigan, 22-14, Engelkes shut out his opponent, 5-0. He led the first period, 2-0, and was awarded stalling points on two separate occasions before capping off the dual with riding time for the win.

In his biggest win of the season thus far, the redshirt senior upset Illinois’ No. 9 Zach Brunson in a confident 6-2 decision. Engelkes got the win by riding Brunson out the entire second period and got two stalling points to take a 3-2 lead going into the third period. He went on to secure the win with a closing takedown with 25 seconds left to take a 5-2 lead and added one more point for riding time to make the score 6-2.

After the NCAA released their first of four coaches’ panel rankings, Engelkes is currently ranked 25th and is now 12-2 on the season while leading the team with 31 dual points.