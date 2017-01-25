UPDATE: Jury finds Todd Smith guilty of first degree murder

UPDATE: A Winnebago County jury has found Todd Smith guilty for the murder of his wife Katrina Smith.

Wednesday evening the jury returned their verdict. Smith was found guilty on first degree murder, aggravated battery, aggravated domestic battery and concealment of a homicide.

The jury also deemed the crime brutal and heinous, meaning Smith could potentially be sentenced to life in prison.

In closing arguments Wednesday, the defense tried to poke holes in the state's case. But the prosecution said all roads led to Todd Smith as the killer, with evidence pointing to a broken marriage and controlling husband.

Moments after the guilty verdict was read, Katrina's family reacted with relief to the news. Vikki Nalevac, Katrina's mother, said, "We're going to go see Katrina tomorrow to grieve and we're going to tell her we finally have justice and we can breathe now. We can breathe."

Prosecutor Marilyn Hite-Ross said that the state was pleased with the outcome of the case, adding that anyone who is a victim of domestic violence should seek help.

Todd Smith is scheduled to be sentenced March 22.

Closing arguments in the murder trial of Todd Smith, the Machesney Park man accused of killing his wife Katrina in the fall of 2012, took place Wednesday morning.

To a packed courtroom Wednesday morning, the prosecution began their closing arguments by calling Todd Smith "controlling, manipulative, insecure." The state added that the trial is not about Todd, but Katrina, and that all roads lead back to Todd Smith as the killer.

Todd Smith's defense attorneys argued that there are too many unanswered questions in this case. They added that investigators focused on Todd from the beginning and excluded any evidence that did not point to him.

The defense also made claims that investigators on the case made a number of errors when collecting evidence.

The jury began their deliberations around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

