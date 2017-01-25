Poplar Grove woman admits to identity theft

A Poplar Grove woman pleads guilty to mail fraud and aggravated identity theft.



According to the Winnebago County Justice Department, 30-year-old Shameka Carr used people's names, social security numbers and birth dates to file fraudulent income tax returns.



In court, Carr admitted to a tax loss totaling more than $1 million. Carr's sentencing is scheduled for May 2. She faces up to 20 years in prison.