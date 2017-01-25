Poplar Grove woman admits to identity theft - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Poplar Grove woman admits to identity theft

Posted:
WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) -

A Poplar Grove woman pleads guilty to mail fraud and aggravated identity theft.

According to the Winnebago County Justice Department, 30-year-old Shameka Carr used people's names, social security numbers and birth dates to file fraudulent income tax returns. 

In court, Carr admitted to a tax loss totaling more than $1 million. Carr's sentencing is scheduled for May 2. She faces up to 20 years in prison.  

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WREX
10322 Auburn Road, Rockford, IL 61103
Switchboard: 815-335-2213
News tips: news@wrex.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.