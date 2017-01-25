Group of people attacked inside Rockford home

Rockford Police say a group of people were attacked during a home invasion early Wednesday morning.

Police say officers were called out to the 2300 block of Pelham Road just after midnight Wednesday.

Five people inside the home told police that at least four suspects knocked on the door. When the door was opened, the suspects forced their way inside and attacked the group. One of the suspects was armed with a handgun.

Police say no gunshots were fired and the victims were not seriously hurt. Police are continuing to investigate this case.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact the Rockford Police Department, 815-966-2900, or Crime Stoppers, 815-963-7867.