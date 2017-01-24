Rockford to begin counting youth on annual homeless counting survey

As the City of Rockford aims to end homelessness, it says it must know where to start.

That's why it's holding a state-required count to get a number on how many homeless people live in Rockford. It counts people in shelters and those living without a shelter. And new this year, it will count the number of homeless youth.

"We're looking at anybody in the ages of 16-24 and they would be youth that are unaccompanied," Angie Walker, a housing advocate for the Rockford Human Services Department said. "They aren't living with their parents, but they can be living with friends, family members, bouncing from place to place or places that just aren't safe for them."

To make the survey as accurate as possible, the city has provided a survey for anyone to anonymously take if they're homeless.

Homeless youth can complete this survey, on the Rock River Homeless Coalition Face book page, by testing the word "survey" to 779-208-0710, or by coming to 555 N. Court St. #301 or Youth Services Network, 107 N. 3rd St.