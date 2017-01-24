NIU falls to Kent State in MAC play

Kent State outscored the Northern Illinois University men’s basketball team 8-2 over the final three minutes as the Golden Flashes earned a 73-66 victory over the Huskies on Tuesday night at the NIU Convocation Center. Sophomore Levi Bradley (Milwaukee, Wis./Pius XI) scored 12 points and grabbed seven rebounds to lead the Huskies, sophomore Jaylen Key (Milwaukee, Wis./Homestead) added 11 points and five rebounds.

“It was a typical NIU-Kent State game, it was decided in the last five minutes,” said NIU head coach Mark Montgomery. “Both teams played extremely hard. Credit Kent State, they made big plays down the stretch. With five minutes to go it was 63-62, we had our opportunities. I said before the game that the team that wins the rebounding battle usually wins the game, (Kent State) won it tonight. We didn’t close, but credit Kent State.

The Golden Flashes outrebounded the Huskies, 37-32, in a game that featured seven ties and 15 lead changes.

A Kent State triple ignited a 7-1 run for the Golden Flashes with 12:47 to play in the first half. The two teams each split a pair of free throws before Kent State made another triple to take a 22-15 lead.

NIU responded with the next eight as the Huskies took a one-point lead, 23-22. Senior Marin Maric (Spilt, Croatia/La Lumiere School) opened the burst for NIU with a layup off a feed from senior Dontel Highsmith (Dowagiac, Mich./Dowagiac) before sophomore Austin Pauga (Naperville, Ill./IMG Academy) canned back-to-back trifectas to push NIU in front with 9:15 to play.

With the game tied, 30-30, Bradley knocked down a triple from the wing to push the Huskies back in front. Kent State answered with a triple of its own to even the game again with 2:37 left before the intermission.

A pair of free throws from sophomore Marshawn Wilson (Oakdale, Minn./Hill-Murray) in the final minute of the half gave NIU a 37-35 lead at the break. NIU shot 50 percent (11-of-22) from the field in the opening 20 minutes, including 66.7 percent (4-of-6) from beyond the arc.

Wilson finished with nine points and five rebounds.

Senior Aaric Armstead (Chicago, Ill./La Jolla Prep) scored the first two points to begin the second half as NIU took a four-point lead but Kent State answered with 11 of the next 13 as the Golden Flashes moved in front, 46-41, with just over 15 minutes to play.

Two Kent State triples, sandwiched around a basket from Key, helped the Golden Flashed push their lead to seven with 12:41 remaining. The lead was still seven when Key went on a personal 7-2 burst, capping the run with a corner triple, to bring the Huskies back within a pair, 58-56, with just under nine minutes left.

Kent State led by five before back-to-back baskets from Maric cut the Golden Flashes lead back to just one, 63-62, with 5:03 left. The lead was still one following a jumper from Armstead with 3:41 to play, but Kent State answered on the next possession with a triple from Jalen Avery to push the advantage back to four with three minutes left.

Empty possessions for both team kept the Golden Flashes in front by four heading into the final minute but NIU was unable to get any closer as Kent State earned its third consecutive win in DeKalb.

Jimmy Hall led all scorers with 18 points and a game-high 13 rebounds for the Golden Flashes; Avery and Kevin Zabo each added 16 points and Deon Edwin chipped in 11 for Kent State.

NIU will return to the road on Saturday, Jan. 28, when the Huskies travel to Toledo. Game time against the Rockets is scheduled for 1 p.m. CT, and will be televised on the American Sports Network, available locally on CSN Chicago.