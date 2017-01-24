Ogle County Sheriff: Homeowner shot during break-in, suspects still on the loose

UPDATE: The Ogle County Sheriff's Office says the community is not at risk after a shooting in Hillcrest. However, suspects are still on the loose.



Shots were fired Tuesday evening during a home invasion.

This happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Jeffrey Avenue in Hillcrest, according to Sheriff Brian VanVickle.



VanVickle said two black men broke into the apartment, shot the man and his wife called 911 for help.



The sheriff said the two men ran away after the shooting and are being sought by deputies. Investigators believe this is an isolated incident, according to the sheriff's office.



Officials say the victim in this incident is in stable condition at an area hospital.



13 WREX will continue to update this story as more information become available.