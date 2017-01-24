RPS 205 unanimously approves contracts, workers say strike is possible

RPS 205's school board has unanimously approved three contracts for its bus drivers, paraprofessionals and nutrition services workers during a meeting Tuesday night.

The negotiations between the district and the union started months ago and now the district says it's done talking.

Two weeks ago rps posted its final offer on its website, which calls for bus drivers hourly pay to increase from $11 and 41 cents to $14.

AFSCME says its main concern is that the cost of the health insurance premiums are too high.

The union has threatened to strike if the contracts are approved but says it will try other means before that happens.