Winter "returns" Tuesday night through Wednesday night

The winter weather was not going to stay away for long, with snow showers back in our area starting Tuesday night. Accumulations should stay on the light side, though watch out for slushy conditions at times on the road.

Precipitation starts out as rain Tuesday evening, with a couple starts and stops. After midnight, steady light snow showers are expected to slide in. Snowfall amounts will depend on your location. Along the Wisconsin/Illinois border, amounts look to be between 1" and 2". Working south towards U.S. 20, including Rockford, accumulation looks to be around 1/2". South of Rockford, mostly rain will fall, with a dusting of snow mixing in.

Precipitation looks to be mainly rain on Wednesday before switching back to snow. For all areas in the Stateline, 1/2" to 1" of snow is possible Wednesday night. Only flurries are expected after this weather system for Thursday and Friday.

While snowfall remains light, it doesn't take much to make roads slippery. If you see snow falling, slow down and keep an eye on the road conditions. Slushy roads are possible both Tuesday night and Wednesday night. Keep an eye on the weather with our Interactive Radar before heading out.