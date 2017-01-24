Man robbed in Rockford Taco Bell parking lot Tuesday morning

Rockford Police say a man was robbed in the parking lot of a fast food restaurant Tuesday morning.

Police say officers were called to the Taco Bell in the 2600 block of Auburn Street around 11:30 a.m. on a report of a robbery.

The victim told police that he was planning on selling his cell phone and arranged to meet the buyer at the Taco Bell to make the transaction.

The victim says two men meet him in the parking lot and one of them pushed something that may have been a gun into his side. They demanded the victim's money, keys and cell phone. The suspects then ran away from the scene.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact the Rockford Police Department, 779-500-6500, or Crime Stoppers.