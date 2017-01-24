Defense rests in Todd Smith murder trial; closing arguments to begin Wed. morning

Defense attorneys for Todd Smith, the Machesney Park man accused of killing his wife Katrina back in 2012, rested their case Wednesday afternoon. Closing arguments are set to begin Wednesday morning at 9 a.m.

Katrina Smith left her home in October 2012 to run errands and never came back. The next month her husband Todd was arrested and charged with four counts of first degree murder. Prosecutors allege he beat Smith and dumped her body which was later found in the Rock River.

On Monday, the judge granting Todd Smith a partial directed verdict, meaning the jury will only decided his fate when it comes to first degree murder charges, with the judge throwing out the felony murder charges.

Tuesday, the defense continued to make its case, calling witnesses to the stand who had involvement in the domestic battery incident with Guy Gabriel and his wife.

Sheena Wentz is a nurse who treated Gabriel's wife. On the witness stand Tuesday Wentz testified that Gabriel's wife told her that she had hit her head on the ground and that Gabriel chocked her.

Guy Gabriel and Katrina Smith were co-workers who were having an affair in the weeks leading up to her disappearance.

Gabriel's incident with his wife happened just last month. Todd Smith's defense made a point of trying to show how Gabriel's wife's injuries were similar to the the ones that Katrina sustained.

The prosecution only asked one question about Guy Gabriel's domestic violence arrest, asking Sheena Wentz if she had ever treated Katrina Smith. She answered "no."

