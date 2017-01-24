Police search for 88-year-old man in Ogle County

Authorities in Ogle County are searching for a man who has not been seen in over 24 hours.
The Ogle County Sheriff's Office says 88-year-old Gordon Landry was last seen around 1 p.m. Monday. Landry was either on his way to a nursing home in Oregon or to KSB Hospital in Dixon.
Landry may have been wearing dark pants and a lightweight blue jacket. He was driving a Buick Lucerne with the license plate L334122.
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Gordon Landry should contact police right away.
