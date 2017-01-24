Police search for 88-year-old man in Ogle County - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Police search for 88-year-old man in Ogle County

Posted:
By Cody Carter, Internet Director
Connect
Gordon Landry Gordon Landry
OGLE COUNTY (WREX) -

Authorities in Ogle County are searching for a man who has not been seen in over 24 hours. 

The Ogle County Sheriff's Office says 88-year-old Gordon Landry was last seen around 1 p.m. Monday. Landry was either on his way to a nursing home in Oregon or to KSB Hospital in Dixon. 

Landry may have been wearing dark pants and a lightweight blue jacket. He was driving a Buick Lucerne with the license plate L334122.  

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Gordon Landry should contact police right away. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WREX
10322 Auburn Road, Rockford, IL 61103
Switchboard: 815-335-2213
News tips: news@wrex.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.