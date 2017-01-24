Second arrest made in Lavontay Allen murder case

A man wanted for the murder of a Rockford teen has turned himself in to police.

The Rockford Police Department says 28-year-old Anthony Sims, of Rockford, turned himself in Tuesday. Sims was wanted in connection with the shooting death of 15-year-old Lavontay Allen.

Allen and his mother, 40-year-old Jaton Watts, were in a car near the intersection of Preston Street and South Central Avenue when they were both shot on the night of December 27. Allen later died at the hospital.

Sims is facing first degree murder charges. He is being held in the Winnebago County Jail on $1 million bond.

Another suspect in this case, 26-year-old Latravius Stringer, of Rockford, was arrested last Thursday after a car chase that ended in Wisconsin. He is also being held on $1 million bond.