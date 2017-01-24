Rockford man arrested on drug, weapons charges Monday - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Rockford man arrested on drug, weapons charges Monday

By Cody Carter
ROCKFORD (WREX) -

A Rockford man was arrested Monday on cocaine and weapons charges. 

The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office says they searched a home in the 600 block of Montague Street in Rockford Monday. Police say they found 10 grams of crack cocaine and a stolen handgun inside the home. 

Authorities arrested Carl Walker, 34, of Rockford. He has been charged with possession with intent to deliver 1-15 grams of cocaine with 1000 feet of a park, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and possession of a stolen firearm. 

