Rockford man arrested on drug, weapons charges Monday

A Rockford man was arrested Monday on cocaine and weapons charges.

The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office says they searched a home in the 600 block of Montague Street in Rockford Monday. Police say they found 10 grams of crack cocaine and a stolen handgun inside the home.

Authorities arrested Carl Walker, 34, of Rockford. He has been charged with possession with intent to deliver 1-15 grams of cocaine with 1000 feet of a park, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and possession of a stolen firearm.