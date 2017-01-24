Company spokesperson not sure how farmer got truckload of Skittles that spilled onto highway

The hundreds of thousands of Skittles candies that spilled onto a Wisconsin highway last week fell off a farmer's truck. Authorities say the sweet treats were given to the farmer by personnel at a waste facility in the area so he could use them to feed livestock.

But the company that produced the candies says they are not sure how the farmer ended up with all those Skittles.

Michelle Green, a spokesperson for the Wrigley Company, says the spilled Skittles were produced at a plant in Yorkville, Illinois. She says unused food waste such as Skittles is shipped out from plants to be used as livestock feed.

But Green says the Yorkville facility is not set-up to sell-off Skittles as a feed source. "The disposal is highly regulated by the FDA (Food and Drug Administration)," Green says.

Dodge County (Wisconsin) Sheriff Dale Schmidt says the farmer got the Skittles from United Liquid Waste, a waste facility in Watertown, Wisconsin, for free, though he declined to identify the farmer.

Bob Tracy, the President of United Liquid Waste, declined to comment on how his facility got the Skittles or why they were given to the farmer. He did say that he will be conducting an internal investigation into the situation.

Dodge County UW-Extension Dairy & Livestock Agent Amanda Young says Skittles, other candy, chocolate, pasta and other products have become accepted, cost-effective additives to livestock feed as an alternative to higher-priced corn. But Young says the proper addition of a candy such as skittles to a feed-mix would be in the range of five-to-ten percent of the feed ratio.

Young says using food waste in livestock feed helps reduce disposal costs while minimizing the environmental impact of the waste.

The pink candies were found on County Highway S in a rural part of Dodge County, Wisconsin the night of January 17. Dodge County is located northeast of Madison.