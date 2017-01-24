RPS 205 giving bus drivers "final offer" in contract negotiations

Contract talks between Rockford Public School District 205 and its bus drivers will likely come to a head Tuesday night.

Negotiations between the district and union workers are at an impasse. To move things along, the school board is expected to vote on tentative agreements for its bus drivers, paraprofessionals and nutrition services workers during a meeting Tuesday night.

RPS 205 says this is the district's last, best and final offer. If a strike were to happen, the school district says it will stay open.

The union is planning a candlelight vigil before the scheduled vote.

Tonight's board meeting gets underway at 7 p.m.