Woman attacked during home break in Tuesday morning

A Rockford woman was sent to the hospital after being attacked in a home break in early Tuesday morning.

Rockford Police say officers were called out to the 200 block of Cameron Avenue around 1:45 a.m. Tuesday on a report of a home invasion.

Police say two women were inside the home at the time when a man armed with a handgun broke in. The suspect attacked one of the women before running away from the scene.

The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment to minor injuries. She has since been released.

The suspect is described as an African-American man about 6 feet tall, 180-200 pounds, wearing a black jacket, black boats and a black bandana over part of his face.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact the Rockford Police Department, 779-500-6555, or Crime Stoppers, 815-963-7867.