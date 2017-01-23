State-ranked Ashton-Franklin Center picks up another NUIC win

Ashton-Franklin Center's girls basketball team rolled to a 1-A regional title last year, but was stopped in the sectional semifinals by Annawan. This year's Lady Raiders are determined to flip the script and make a run at state.

A-FC is off to a 21-2 start, ranked 3rd in Illinois' 1-A polls behind two undefeated teams, and its most recent victory came Monday night at Dakota, beating the Lady Indians, 61-36.

Junior Madeline Prestegaard and sophomore Jaynee Prestegaard combined to score 43 of A-FC's 61 points. The Lady Raiders' pair continues to impose its will on defenses with their inside presence.

A-FC's only losses this season are to Amboy and Stillman Valley. The Lady Raiders' remaining games in the regular season are at Polo and Orangeville, followed by the home finale against Pecatonica.

Tune in to 13 News on Tuesday at 6:00 for our continued coverage on A-FC's impressive campaign heading into the postseason.