Free mulch available through Christmas tree recycling program

All those recycled Christmas trees make for free mulch this time of year.

Free pine mulch is available at 13 local sites through Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful.



The group accepted trees to keep them out of the landfill earlier this year. Now it's turning it all into free pine mulch.



The group says this particular kind of mulch is particularly great for acid-loving plants, like azaleas.



It's self-serve at the chipping sites, so you have to bring your own containers and shovels.



For more information and site locations, click here.