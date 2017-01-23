RVC women look to keep winning streak going

The Rock Valley College women's basketball team is ranked number two in the nation thanks in part to its current nine game winning streak. The Lady Eagles started the streak on New Year's Eve, and have not lost since the calendar flipped to 2017.

"We're working really well as a team," sophomore guard Jaycee Cleaver, a Dakota grad, said. "We've come together after the new year. Hopefully, the next two weeks against our biggest conference teams we'll be able to put it all together and make a big run."

The RVC defense is a constant for the team.

"If our defense is there our offense will come," Cleaver said. "We've been really successful when we have a good defensive game."

Cleaver is having a strong sophomore season for the Lady Eagles. She says she put in a lot of ballhandling work during the offseason with RVC assistant coach Darryl Watkins.

"I kind of lacked that last year," Cleaver said of her ability to handle the ball effectively. "I've really gotten better. Hopefully I can continue my shooting. It's kind of fallen lately. But hopefully I can bring that up at the end of the season to help go on a run to the national tournament."

The Lady Eagles brought home national championships in 2012, '13 and '15. They hope this year they can bring more hardware back to campus.

Rock Valley takes on third-ranked Madison in a battle of NJCAA DIII top three teams Wednesday night in Rockford.