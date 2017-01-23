Josh Sitton added to Pro Bowl roster

Chicago Bears offensive lineman Josh Sitton was named to the 2017 NFL Pro Bowl today, replacing Packers offensive lineman T.J. Lang who is unable to participate due to injury. Sitton is making his third-consecutive trip to the Pro Bowl (2015-17) and fourth trip overall (2013, ’15-17). He will join teammate Jordan Howard as the second Bear to participate in the Pro Bowl this year.

This season Sitton started 12-of-13 contests and was part of an offensive line that paved the way for the NFL’s second leading rusher, Jordan Howard (1,313 yards). Howard’s 1,313 rushing yards also set a new Bears rookie rushing record. Sitton was part of an offensive unit that ranked third in franchise single-season history in gross passing yards (4,139) and net passing yards (3,969) and second in passing first downs (212). In his first season with the Bears, Sitton helped the offense improve its sacks-per-pass-attempt percentage from 6.50% in 2015 to 5.01% in 2016 (8th best in the NFL).

The 2017 NFL Pro Bowl will take place on Sunday, January 29, in Orlando, Florida.