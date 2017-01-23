Digging Deeper: Govt. group refuses to release study on contaminated water in Rockford

In 1981, a problem with contaminated water was discovered in a Rockford neighborhood. Now more than 30 years later, it's still a problem and the health of the people who drank that water is in question.

The drinking water for thousands of people who lived in the south east side of Rockford was full of chemicals.

The EPA says those chemicals came from local industries, improperly dumping hazardous waste, which leaked into the area's groundwater.

For years, people with wells there unknowingly drank that water.

The neighborhood was labeled a Superfund Site, which is land contaminated by hazardous waste that poses a risk to human health. The boundaries are Harrison Ave. the the north, the Sandy Hollow Rd. to the south, the Rock River to the west and about a mile east of Alpine Rd. on the East.

In 1990 about 10 people in Rockford who drank that water for years volunteered to become part of a study through the National Exposure Registry to track their health and see what impact these dangerous chemicals had on them. The results of that study were supposed to then show the potential health consequences for everyone else exposed to that water.



The study was supposed to track them for 20 years and was set to end in 2010. But the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry says 19 years into that study, it was suspended. The results were never made public.

13 WREX reached out to the ATSDR to find out the results from the study that it had so far. The registry refused citing privacy reasons.

We then asked for the results without the registrants' names and again the registry refused.

13 WREX then reached out to Sen. Dick Durbin, who was heavily involved in demanding clean-up for the Superfund site. Now he's demanding the release of the records.

"This is a case where we were afraid that many Rockford residents had been exposed to chemicals that can be harmful and that's the reason why they were being monitored over a long period of time. It is absolutely unacceptable that at least the general findings without the names of any of the individuals, at least the general findings be made public. I'll be sending a letter on Monday to the EPA demanding they make release of this information," said Durbin.

The Superfund site covers 7.5 square miles or about 3,600 football fields. More than 800 homes in that area were switched from the contaminated well water to Rockford water starting in 1991. But some are still connected.

If you were a part of this study you can reach out to us by emailing us at diggingdeeper@wrex.com.

We will continue Digging Deeper into this story to find out more about the impact of those chemicals on the people who lived there.