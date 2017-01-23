RPS 205 works to increase teacher attendance

There's little doubt when you a take a teacher out of the classroom, learning can sometimes come to a standstill.

"You've really taken that a teacher down to a B-, C+ plus teacher because of the number of days they are not in front of kids," said RPS 205 Interim Chief Human Resources Officer Matt Zediker.

It turns out some teachers are missing a lot of days.

According to the Illinois Report Card, 23.5 percent of teachers in Illinois missed 10 or more days of work last school year. RPS 205 was roughly the same at 22.7 percent.

"We really haven't had an opportunity to dive in too deeply as this is really the first year the state has looked at it and reported on it," Zediker said.

Zediker said there's a range of reasons for the missed time including sickness, maternity leave and professional development.

But when the teacher is absent the district is forced to find a substitute.

"That substitute teacher doesn't necessarily have the same level of qualifications. They also don't have the relationship with the students," said Rockford Education Association Vice President Paul Goddard.

It's why the school district, in partnership with the union, is incentivize teachers to not miss work.

"If you enjoy coming to work the chances of you missing days is less. Part of what we strive for at RPS is people enjoying coming to work," Zediker said.

First-year teachers at RPS are given 12 days off during the school year. 10 are sick days and two of the days can be used for personal use.

Unused sick days are carried over to the next year, and if a teacher has enough sick days when they retire, they can use them to increase their retirement package.

Officials said sickness also forces teachers to miss time so the district started a wellness program that gives teachers a lower premium if they exercise and stay active.

RPS hopes those measures will keep teachers in their classroom so learning can continue without disruption.

RPS said another problem it faces with its absenteeism rates is that it's a struggle to find substitutes. The district said 500 subs are needed each week.

