Parents get onto your kids right now about applying for college scholarships before it's too late.

The Community Foundation of Illinois is still accepting applications for graduating seniors.



It has more than 80 scholarships in all totaling $200,000 to local students this year.



The application period closes Feb. 1.



High school seniors in Winnebago, Boone, Ogle and Stephenson counties are allowed to apply.



For more information, click here.