Michael Mernack, man accused of killing Machesney Park teen, still in the hospital

Posted:
By Cody Carter, Internet Director
ROCKFORD (WREX) -

The man accused of killing a Machesney Park teenager last month is still in the hospital. 

Michael Mernack, 36, is accused of shooting and stabbing to death 16-year-old Rebecca Finkenhoffer, and also shooting Rebecca's grandmother. The grandmother survived. 

According to the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office, deputies shot Mernack after he pointed a gun at them.   

Right now Mernack is still in the hospital recovering, but could face additional charges if he recovers from his injuries and is released. 

