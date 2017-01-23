Michael Mernack, man accused of killing Machesney Park teen, still in the hospital

The man accused of killing a Machesney Park teenager last month is still in the hospital.

Michael Mernack, 36, is accused of shooting and stabbing to death 16-year-old Rebecca Finkenhoffer, and also shooting Rebecca's grandmother. The grandmother survived.

According to the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office, deputies shot Mernack after he pointed a gun at them.

Right now Mernack is still in the hospital recovering, but could face additional charges if he recovers from his injuries and is released.