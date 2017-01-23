Detective testifies Todd Smith "looked nervous" when speaking with him; judge grants directed verdict for felony murder charge

The third week of the Todd Smith murder trial began Monday with a Winnebago County Sheriff's Office investigator who testified about his interactions with Smith during the first few days of the investigation.

Katrina Smith left her home back in October 2012 to run errands and never came back. The next month her husband, Todd Smith, of Machesney Park, was arrested and charged with four counts of first degree murder.

Prosecutors allege he beat Smith and dumped her body which was later found in the Rock River.

Monday afternoon the defense made a motion for a directed verdict. The judge granted the directed verdict for the felony murder charges but not for the first degree murder charges, meaning that the jury will still decide the first degree murder charges but not the felony murder charges. This means that, in the judge's opinion, the state did not meet the burden of proof for the felony murder charges and therefore the jury will not decide that charge

Earlier Monday, the prosecution called Detective Bob Juanez with the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office. Juanez testified that he spoke to Todd Smith at the Roscoe Police Department on October 24, 2012. Katrina Smith was reported missing by Todd on October 23.

Juanez says that Todd Smith told him that Katrina was at their house to do laundry on October 22. Todd Smith told Juanez that Katrina left around 5 or 6 that night and never came back.

Juanez testified that when he was interviewing him, Todd Smith was sweating, rubbing his head and face, shaking and that "he just looked nervous."

Juanez says that Smith got defensive when asked if police could look at his phone and that he seemed upset that he had to come in to the Justice Center to speak with officers.

At one point Juanez says that Todd was pacing in the parking lot of the Justice Center with his hands on his head saying "Oh my God, oh my God."

Juanez testified Monday that he found a card addressed to Katrina and signed by Todd in back pocket of front passenger seat in Katrina's car.

In part, the card read, "I will do whatever it takes. I love you. I love and cherish you Katrina, love Todd." Todd also said that he was scared that Katrina had feelings for someone else and that he was committed to their marriage.

Juanez also testified about GPS coordinates and GPS software found on Todd's laptop during a full forensic search of the hard drive. Juanez says the software had been uninstalled on October, 25th. Some of the GPS coordinates from early in October 22nd show a path from Todd and Katrina's Tetterhall Lane home to Camryn Industries in Belvidere. There are also GPS "pings" leading to Chana, which is where Guy Gabriel resided.

The last coordinates recorded are from October 22nd, 2012. Detective Juanez say these "pings" coincide with key evidence in the case. The final coordinates begin on the Latham Street Bridge, and head near Ventura & Obsipo where Katrina's car was recovered. There are also coordinates through the field where bloody paper towels were found that later tested positive for Katrina's blood. There are also "pings" near where Katrina's found was located. The final coordinates are near Elm Street. which Detective Juanez says is close to Todd's home on Tetterhall Lane in Machesney Park.

