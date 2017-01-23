UPDATE: Police investigate shooting in Freeport Monday

UPDATE: Two people are arrested after a shooting in Freeport that sent one person to the hospital.

Police say around 2:15 p.m., officers heard gunfire in the area of Walnut Ave. and Pleasant St. Police say they say two cars with people inside shooting at each other. As officers pursued them, one car pulled over. A person inside was hit by gunfire and taken to the hospital.

Police chased the other vehicle which did not stop. Officers from the Freeport Police Department, Stephenson County Sheriff's Office, and the Illinois State police, finally caught up with them and arrested two people at the intersection of Rock City Road and River Road.



The Freeport Police Department believes everyone involved is accounted for in this incident. The department says this was not a random act. The Freeport Police Department has investigated several incidents in the last few months that involved the two parties.

The investigation is still in the early stages and the name of the victim is not being released at this time. It is anticipated that charges will be filed in the future as the investigation continues.

