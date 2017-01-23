Security officer who shot bank robbery suspect placed on administrative leave

Police on the scene of a bank robbery at Alpine Bank in Rockford

The company that was providing security to the Rockford bank were a suspect was shot and killed during an armed robbery attempt Friday says the security officer involved has been placed on administrative leave.

In a statement released Monday, Metro Enforcement Security says they were providing security services to the Alpine Bank location at 2218 North Mulford Road Friday when an armed robbery attempt took place.

Police say the suspect, 34-year-old Laurence Turner of Rockford, was shot and killed during that robbery attempt.

Police say Turner entered the bank Friday afternoon and fired his gun into the ceiling. Police say he then fired at a armed security guard. The security guard returned fire and Turner was hit, according to police.

The name of the security officer has not been released.

Metro Enforcement says placing the employee on leave is part of their company policy.