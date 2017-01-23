Ogle County gas station sells $1 million lotto ticket

One Stateline lotto player is probably feeling lucky after buying a $1 million Lucky Day Lotto ticket in Ogle County.

The Illinois Lotto says the million dollar winning ticket was sold in Leaf River in Ogle County west of Byron. The ticket was for the Monday midday Lucky Day Lotto drawing.

The winning numbers were 03 - 04 - 07 - 10 - 36. The winner matched all five numbers.

The winning ticket was sold at Citgo Gas, 406 East 3rd Street. The gas station will receive a one percent bonus of $10,000 for selling the ticket.

Winners have one year from the original drawing date to claim their prize.