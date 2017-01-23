Rockford gas prices down a nickel, in line with national average

The average price for a gallon of gas in Rockford was $2.29 this past week, down just over 5 cents over the week before.

The price of gas in Rockford is very close to the national average of $2.30, which is 3.2 cents lower than the week before.

The price of gas in Rockford is 55.5 cents high per gallon last week compared to the same time last year. It is 7.7 cents lower than a month ago.

Areas near Rockford and their current gas prices: Milwaukee, $2.27, down 5.1 cents per gallon from last week; Madison, $2.26, down 2 cents per gallon from last week; Chicago, $2.46, down 7.8 cents per gallon from last week.