Rockford Mayor Larry Morrissey stopped by the WREX studios this past week to discuss his tenure in office with 13 News Anchors Sean Muserallo and Kristin Crowley.

Morrissey announced last fall that he would not seek another term in office. He has served as Mayor of Rockford since 2005.

Morrissey discussed his proudest moments in office, how he thinks the city has changed over the past 12 years, what regrets he has (if any), and where he sees the city going from here.