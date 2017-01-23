Rockford man shares experience of attending 1953 inauguration of President Eisenhower

With the inauguration of Donald Trump as the 45th President of the United States, Friday was a historic day.

But for one Rockford man, every inauguration is a trip down memory lane.

On Inauguration Day in 1953, Jerald Martin, of Rockford, was a guard at the inauguration of Dwight Eisenhower.

Martin, who served in the Army, was stationed at the top of the Treasury Building during the inauguration. Martin said as the years have gone by the impact of the day has resonated with him more.

"Any president that is being inaugurated, when you're on security, especially in the military, it's an honor," Martin says. "It's one of the top honors. I can't think of anything greater."

Jerald said while it was a cold day back in 1953, it is a day that he will never forget.