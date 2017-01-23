Rockford man faces drug, weapons charges after arrest Sunday - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Rockford man faces drug, weapons charges after arrest Sunday

By Cody Carter, Internet Director
ROCKFORD (WREX) -

Rockford Police say a Rockford man was arrested Sunday night on a variety of drug and weapons charges. 

Police say officers stopped a car in the 300 block of Albert Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Sunday. Police say the driver, 27-year-old Will Robinson, and a 15-year-old boy both got out of the vehicle and attempted to run from police. Both Robinson and the teen were arrested after a short chase. 

Robinson has been charged with aggravated unlawful use of weapons, unlawful use of weapons by a felon, armed violence, possession of cocaine, heroin and cannabis with intent to deliver, possession of drug equipment, resisting arrest, driving with a revoked driver’s license, fleeing to elude police and traffic charges. He is being held in the Winnebago County Jail.

The 15-year-old was charged with resisting arrest and released to a parent. 

