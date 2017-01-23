Driver killed in I-90 crash identified

Authorities have released the name of the driver killed in a crash on I-90 in Winnebago County Sunday.

Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz says 56-year-old Gary Fink, of Janesville, Wisconsin, crashed his vehicle into the back of a semi truck just after noon Sunday on I-90 North near Rockton Road. Fink was pronounced dead at the scene.

Northbound lanes of I-90 were closed for part of Sunday and traffic was backed up for several miles throughout the afternoon as police investigated the crash.

The coroner's office says this crash is still under investigation.