Rockford Police arrest man for Sunday night stabbing

A man is arrested after a late night stabbing on Rockford's east side.

Around 10:30 p.m. Sunday evening, Rockford Police were called to the 1500 block of meadow court.

Police say they found a man outside of a house in the area who was bleeding from his thigh after being stabbed with a knife. Officers say the victim was not cooperative and would not give them information about what had happened.

Police on the scene were able to identify a suspect and a short while later, after investigating, they located the stabbing suspect and arrested him.

The suspect has been charged with aggravated battery and domestic battery.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and treated for his injuries.