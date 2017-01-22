Community remembers life of Harlem High School crash victim

An outpouring of support and love was felt in the hallways of Harlem High School this Sunday.

"I know Laci was loved, because we loved her, but I never expected this many people," said Jody Matthews, Laci's grandmother.

Hundreds of them offered their condolences for a young life cut too short.

"Laci's heart is obviously with the high school and she did a lot," said Harlem High School Principal Terrell Yarbrough. "She participated on the girl's basketball team she participated with our powder puff teams during homecoming."

Sixteen-year-old Laci Matthews was a junior at Harlem. She was active in sports and had dreams of going to medical school.

"She was just a goofy funny kid, she was quirky, always had the team laughing, you know a lot of times you were trying to be serious and there was Laci making a face or doing something," said the Beth Meyer, varsity basketball coach at Harlem.

Stories like those helped these friends and family get through a difficult time.

"Your heart breaks and goes out to them, and you just wish you could take away all of it, the pain, the suffering," said Meyer.

"It's been tough, we're holding each other up, lots and lots and lots of tears, lots of good memories and lots of laughs when we talk about Laci," said Matthews.

Loved ones thought of a unique way to show Laci's funny side. They brought her favorite food.

"She loved macaroni and cheese and she was at Jody's house just a few nights before and had macaroni and cheese," said Gary Pasch, Laci's uncle.

So in honor of Laci, her family is collecting boxes of mac and cheese to donate to a local food pantry.

It's a small gesture that this community hopes will keep Laci's fun-loving spirit around forever.

Following the visitation this afternoon, family and friends also held a candle light vigil on Harlem High School's powderpuff field in memory of Laci.

Harlem high school is also where Rebecca Finkenhofer went to school. She was killed last month.