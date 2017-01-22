UPDATE: One person killed in crash on I-90 near Rockton Road

UPDATE: All lanes on I-90 have reopened to traffic. The identity of the driver killed in the crash has not has been released yet.

UPDATE: The South Beloit Police Department says one person has died in a car crash on I-90 North near Rockton Road.

Officials say a driver and a semi-truck collided on I-90 North. The Winnebago County Coroner's Office says the driver of the car was killed.

Traffic is backed up for more than two miles on I-90 North.

According to officials, northbound lanes on I-90 are closed as well as the Rockton Rd. exit.

Officials say drivers heading north on I-90 are being rerouted and they advise anyone heading that way to avoid the area.

13 News has a crew headed to the scene and this story will be updated as more information becomes available.