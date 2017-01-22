Hundreds march for women's rights in Rockford

Chants of unity and strength filled the air of Rockford's downtown Saturday morning as the city joined dozens of other communities around the nation in a walk for women's rights.



"It's about respect for women's bodies. It's about respect for the women around you. It's about men respecting the women around them," said co-chair of the Rockford Women's March Alicia Neubauer.



There were a range of messages plastered on signs and changed among the marchers. Issues included LGBTQ rights, abortion rights and a respect for all races and cultures.



"We wanted people to get to know each other and feel united." said co-chair of the Rockford Women's March Kate Wirth. "We have such a diverse community and we wanted to bring everybody together. We're still so divided in so many ways."



Leaders of the march say they expected around a few hundred people. Instead, organizers say there were closer to 1,000. One of those people was Carmen Alonzo, who traveled all the way from Galena.



"We're trying to make a difference in the way women are treated, whether it's in the job, workplace or anywhere that women are and we're everywhere," said Alonzo.



The march comes one day after President Donald Trump was sworn into office. Some demonstrators here in Rockford say they are concerned about his rhetoric and fear what's to come. But, their message on Saturday was about coming together.



"I just felt total love and acceptance around me and there was no one who was angry and nobody hated anyone," said marcher Sarah Wolfe. "It just felt so powerful and amazing and I'm just overwhelmed."



A message demonstrators hope resonates both here in the Stateline and across the nation.



There were around a dozen pro-life protesters who showed up in opposition to the march. However, Rockford Police say there were no arrests or incidents during the rally.