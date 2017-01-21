RVC Hosts 4th Annual "Rumble in the Rock"

Rock Valley College brought the four RPS 205 schools and both RVC basketball teams together for a full Saturday of basketball in the 4th Annual "Rumble in the Rock" hoops showcase. Fans packed the RVC PE Center for six games throughout the day.
Scores are as follows from the event:
High School Boys:
Auburn 66, Jefferson 48
East 61, Guilford 55
High School Girls:
Jefferson 58, Auburn 54
East 55, Guilford 46
NJCAA Men:
Triton 67, RVC 56
NJCAA Women:
RVC 86, Triton 63
